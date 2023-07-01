企業ディレクトリ
AZZLY
トップインサイト
    • について

    AZZLY is a company that provides software and support services for community behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment centers. Their product, AZZLY Rize, is a fully integrated EHR and RCM business solution that helps these organizations grow. It simplifies the user experience while ensuring compliance and individualized treatment plans. With AZZLY Rize, organizations can serve more patients, optimize scheduling, streamline back office efforts, and increase cash flow. Learn more at www.azzly.com.

    azzly.com
    ウェブサイト
    2009
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

