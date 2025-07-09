企業ディレクトリ
Astronics
Astronics 給与

Astronicsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$91,540から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$168,840までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Astronics. 最終更新日： 7/30/2025

$160K

電気技術者
$98.1K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$99.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$91.5K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$169K
よくある質問

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Astronics es ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $168,840. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Astronics es $98,804.

その他のリソース