企業ディレクトリ
AppZen
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

AppZen 給与

AppZenの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプログラムマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$16,762から、高い方の端でデータサイエンティストので$188,940までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 AppZen. 最終更新日： 8/3/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

データサイエンティスト
$189K
マーケティング
$134K
プログラムマネージャー
$16.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
営業
$89.6K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$38.6K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$156K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

AppZenで報告された最高給の職種はデータサイエンティスト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$188,940です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
AppZenで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$111,938です。

注目求人

    AppZenの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Sendbird
  • Mendix
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース