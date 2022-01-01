企業ディレクトリ
Applied Intuition
Applied Intuition 給与

Applied Intuitionの給与範囲は、低い方の端でUXリサーチャーのの年間総報酬で$100,500から、高い方の端でプロダクトデザイナーので$483,570までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Applied Intuition. 最終更新日： 8/7/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $255K
Senior Software Engineer $313K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

採用担当者
Median $140K
ビジネス開発
$218K

人事
$422K
機械技術者
$136K
プロダクトデザイナー
$484K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$143K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$201K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$201K
UXリサーチャー
$101K
ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
Options

Applied Intuitionでは、Optionsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (25.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

Applied Intuitionで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトデザイナー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$483,570です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Applied Intuitionで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$200,940です。

