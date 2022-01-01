企業ディレクトリ
AppFolio 給与

AppFolioの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$73,950から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$250,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 AppFolio. 最終更新日： 7/23/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer I $140K
Software Engineer II $171K
Senior Software Engineer $231K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Senior Product Manager $186K
Staff Product Manager $243K
マーケティング
Median $119K

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $125K

UXデザイナー

データサイエンティスト
Median $114K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $250K
カスタマーサービス
$74K
データアナリスト
$132K
人事
$131K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$141K
営業
$171K
セールスエンジニア
$109K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

AppFolioでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (25.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

AppFolioで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$250,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
AppFolioで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$140,167です。

その他のリソース