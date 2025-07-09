企業ディレクトリ
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa 給与

Airtel Africaの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスオペレーションマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$5,814から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$241,200までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Airtel Africa. 最終更新日： 8/5/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $21.6K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

会計士
$23.1K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$5.8K

情報技術者（IT）
$23.1K
プロダクトマネージャー
$53.4K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$43.8K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$241K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$59.9K
よくある質問

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Airtel Africa هو ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $241,200. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Airtel Africa هو $33,476.

