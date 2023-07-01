企業ディレクトリ
Advanced Training Athletic Club
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Advanced Training Athletic Clubについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    ATAC is an AI-powered fitness app that creates personalized workout programs and guides users to reach their goals. It covers 9 categories including strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental wellness. The app provides customized nutrition plans based on body type, age, gender, and goals, with detailed nutrient information for each food choice. It also offers a world-class strength building program with virtual coaching and tracks progress. ATAC gamifies the experience, allowing users to earn points, compete on leaderboards, and unlock hidden content.

    https://atac.app
    ウェブサイト
    2018
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Advanced Training Athletic Clubの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース