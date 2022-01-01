企業ディレクトリ
Acquia
Acquia 給与

Acquiaの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$15,760から、高い方の端でデータサイエンティストので$214,200までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Acquia. 最終更新日： 8/4/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $38.4K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $90K
カスタマーサービス
$15.8K

データアナリスト
$109K
データサイエンティスト
$214K
マーケティング
$75.4K
プロダクトデザイナー
$111K
プロダクトマネージャー
$129K
営業
$58.7K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$26.6K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$134K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$124K
よくある質問

Acquiaで報告された最高給の職種はデータサイエンティスト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$214,200です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Acquiaで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$99,725です。

その他のリソース