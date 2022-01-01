企業ディレクトリ
1Password
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

1Password 給与

1Passwordの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$32,474から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$218,900までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 1Password. 最終更新日： 8/2/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Junior Developer $124K
Developer $140K
Senior Developer $183K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $127K
カスタマーサービス
Median $32.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $118K
営業
Median $139K
ビジネスアナリスト
$80.2K
カスタマーサクセス
$137K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$161K
データサイエンティスト
$137K
マーケティング
$80.6K
パートナーマネージャー
$92.6K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$188K
セールスエンジニア
$123K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$219K
テクニカルライター
$117K
UXリサーチャー
$55K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

1Passwordでは、株式/エクイティ付与は4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてください。

Levels.fyiコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントを取得し、さらに多くのことを学びましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

1Passwordで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$218,900です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
1Passwordで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$125,600です。

注目求人

    1Passwordの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Swimlane
  • Alert Logic
  • Security Compass
  • Cybereason
  • Workhuman
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース