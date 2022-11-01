Directory Aziendale
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Zurich Insurance varia da $27,980 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $281,400 per un Banchiere d'Investimento nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zurich Insurance. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $121K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $111K
Attuario
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $61.7K
Assistente Amministrativo
$28K
Analista di Business
$53.7K
Manager di Data Science
$224K
Analista Finanziario
$44.9K
Risorse Umane
$48.7K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$43.7K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$281K
Consulente di Management
$202K
Designer di Prodotto
$62.3K
Manager di Prodotto
$170K
Manager di Programma
$161K
Manager di Progetto
$130K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$66.8K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$218K
Sottoscrittore
$78.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zurich Insurance è Banchiere d'Investimento at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $281,400. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zurich Insurance è $110,725.

Altre Risorse