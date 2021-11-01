Directory Aziendale
Zoomcar
Zoomcar Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Zoomcar varia da $15,888 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $117,734 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zoomcar. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $118K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $30.5K
Analista di Business
$15.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Data Scientist
$105K
Graphic Designer
$23.9K
Manager di Programma
$17.1K
Manager di Progetto
$23.9K
Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zoomcar è Manager di Prodotto con una retribuzione totale annua di $117,734. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zoomcar è $23,926.

