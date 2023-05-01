Directory Aziendale
ZOE
ZOE Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ZOE varia da $30,720 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $166,414 per un Risorse Umane nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ZOE. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/15/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $107K
Servizio Clienti
$30.7K
Risorse Umane
$166K

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$139K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ZOE è Risorse Umane at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $166,414. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ZOE è $122,742.

Altre Risorse