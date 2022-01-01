Directory Aziendale
ZipRecruiter
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

ZipRecruiter Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ZipRecruiter varia da $79,600 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $422,417 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ZipRecruiter. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer III $191K
Senior Software Engineer $228K
Staff Software Engineer $422K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $170K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $258K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Designer di Prodotto
Median $142K

Designer UX

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $294K
Contabile
$91.3K
Analista di Business
$266K
Manager di Data Science
$293K
Risorse Umane
$79.6K
Marketing
$259K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In ZipRecruiter, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Hai una domanda? Chiedi alla community.

Visita la community di Levels.fyi per interagire con dipendenti di diverse aziende, ricevere consigli di carriera e molto altro.

Visita ora!

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ZipRecruiter è Ingegnere del Software at the Staff Software Engineer level con una retribuzione totale annua di $422,417. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ZipRecruiter è $243,072.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ZipRecruiter

Aziende Correlate

  • eBay
  • Pandora
  • LendingClub
  • Oscar Health
  • One Medical
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse