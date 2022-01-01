Zipline Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Zipline varia da $136,591 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $243,800 per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zipline. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Senior Software Engineer $193K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $157K
Analista di Business
$206K

Ingegnere Hardware
$244K
Legale
$239K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zipline è Ingegnere Hardware at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $243,800. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zipline è $199,702.

