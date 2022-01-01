Zip Co Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Zip Co varia da $23,460 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario in Australia nella fascia bassa fino a $247,755 per un Data Scientist in United States nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zip Co. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $90.3K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $79.1K
Analista di Business
$150K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Analista di Dati
$43.2K
Data Scientist
$248K
Analista Finanziario
$23.5K
Designer di Prodotto
$164K
Recruiter
$194K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$133K
Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zip Co è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $247,755. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zip Co è $132,760.

