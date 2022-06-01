Directory Aziendale
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Zions Bancorporation varia da $35,323 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Servizio Clienti nella fascia bassa fino a $236,175 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zions Bancorporation. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $118K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $108K

Analista di Business
Median $80K
Operazioni di Business
$68.3K
Manager delle Operazioni di Business
$80.4K
Servizio Clienti
$35.3K
Banchiere d'Investimento
$70.4K
Manager di Prodotto
$236K
Manager di Programma
$156K
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zions Bancorporation è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $236,175. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zions Bancorporation è $90,200.

