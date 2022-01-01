Zimmer Biomet Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Zimmer Biomet varia da $50,736 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Programma Tecnico nella fascia bassa fino a $197,985 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta.

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $100K

Ingegnere Qualità

Vendite
Median $85K
Ingegnere Biomedico
$124K

Analista di Business
Median $105K
Data Scientist
$78.4K
Designer di Prodotto
$66.1K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$177K
Ingegnere del Software
$198K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$102K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$50.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zimmer Biomet è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $197,985. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zimmer Biomet è $101,000.

