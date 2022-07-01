Zilliant Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Zilliant varia da $98,980 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $171,638 per un Customer Success nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zilliant. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/14/2025

Analista di Business
$99K
Customer Success
$172K
Ingegnere del Software
$165K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zilliant è Customer Success at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $171,638. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zilliant è $165,051.

