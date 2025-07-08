Directory Aziendale
ZestMoney
ZestMoney Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ZestMoney varia da $25,280 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $114,270 per un Venture Capitalist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ZestMoney. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/18/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $25.3K
Manager di Prodotto
$44.8K
Venture Capitalist
$114K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ZestMoney è Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $114,270. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ZestMoney è $44,770.

