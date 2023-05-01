Directory Aziendale
ZenBusiness
ZenBusiness Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ZenBusiness varia da $105,470 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $175,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ZenBusiness. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $175K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Analista di Dati
$131K
Marketing
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Manager di Prodotto
$154K
Manager di Programma
$159K
Manager di Progetto
$150K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ZenBusiness è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $175,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ZenBusiness è $152,236.

Altre Risorse