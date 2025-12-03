Directory Aziendale
Yext
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Tutti gli stipendi Ingegnere del Software

Yext Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione Ingegnere del Software in United States presso Yext varia da $148K per year per T2 a $263K per year per T5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $152K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yext. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
T2
(Livello Base)
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Stipendi di Stage

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Yext, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



Posizioni Incluse

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Yext in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $263,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yext per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United States è $150,000.

