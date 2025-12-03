Directory Aziendale
Yellow.ai
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Manager di Prodotto

  • Tutti gli stipendi Manager di Prodotto

Yellow.ai Manager di Prodotto Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Manager di Prodotto in India mediano presso Yellow.ai ammonta a ₹5.29M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yellow.ai. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Yellow.ai
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totale annuo
$60.1K
Livello
-
Base
$51.8K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
7 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Yellow.ai?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte
Stipendi di Stage

Contribuisci

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Manager di Prodotto stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Prodotto in Yellow.ai in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹8,064,901. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yellow.ai per il ruolo Manager di Prodotto in India è ₹4,553,698.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Yellow.ai

Aziende Correlate

  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Google
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yellowai/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.