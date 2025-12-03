Directory Aziendale
Yellow.ai Designer di Prodotto Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Designer di Prodotto media in India presso Yellow.ai varia da ₹612K a ₹837K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yellow.ai. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$7.5K - $8.9K
India
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$7K$7.5K$8.9K$9.5K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Yellow.ai?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Designer di Prodotto in Yellow.ai in India raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₹837,299. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yellow.ai per il ruolo Designer di Prodotto in India è ₹611,592.

