YCharts
YCharts Vendite Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Vendite media in United States presso YCharts varia da $41.5K a $58K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di YCharts. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$45K - $54.5K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$41.5K$45K$54.5K$58K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso YCharts?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Vendite in YCharts in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $58,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in YCharts per il ruolo Vendite in United States è $41,500.

