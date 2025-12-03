Directory Aziendale
YCH Group
YCH Group Project Manager Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Project Manager media in Indonesia presso YCH Group varia da IDR 296.03M a IDR 429.6M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di YCH Group. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$20.4K - $23.7K
Indonesia
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$18K$20.4K$23.7K$26.1K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso YCH Group?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Project Manager in YCH Group in Indonesia raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di IDR 429,604,673. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in YCH Group per il ruolo Project Manager in Indonesia è IDR 296,030,110.

Altre Risorse

