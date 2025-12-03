Directory Aziendale
Yassir
Yassir Ingegnere del Software Stipendi

Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yassir. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$88.2K - $107K
United Arab Emirates
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$81.4K$88.2K$107K$114K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Yassir?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere del Software in Yassir in United Arab Emirates raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di AED 417,656. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yassir per il ruolo Ingegnere del Software in United Arab Emirates è AED 298,840.

