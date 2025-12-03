Directory Aziendale
Yanolja
  • Stipendi
  • Risorse Umane

  • Tutti gli stipendi Risorse Umane

Yanolja Risorse Umane Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Risorse Umane in Korea, South mediano presso Yanolja ammonta a ₩74.1M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yanolja. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Totale annuo
$52K
Livello
P4
Base
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
1 Anno
Anni esp
7 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Yanolja?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Risorse Umane in Yanolja in Korea, South raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di ₩78,913,825. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yanolja per il ruolo Risorse Umane in Korea, South è ₩74,097,348.

Altre Risorse

