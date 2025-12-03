Directory Aziendale
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Ingegnere Meccanico Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Ingegnere Meccanico media in United States presso Yanfeng Automotive Interiors varia da $67.2K a $92K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$72.8K - $86.4K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$67.2K$72.8K$86.4K$92K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Yanfeng Automotive Interiors?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Meccanico in Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $92,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yanfeng Automotive Interiors per il ruolo Ingegnere Meccanico in United States è $67,200.

Altre Risorse

