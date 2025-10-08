Directory Aziendale
Yandex
Yandex Ingegnere Site Reliability Stipendi a Moscow Metro Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere Site Reliability in Moscow Metro Area presso Yandex varia da RUB 1.43M per year per G14 a RUB 5.02M per year per G17. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Moscow Metro Area mediano year ammonta a RUB 3.31M. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yandex. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/8/2025

Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
G14
(Livello Base)
RUB 1.43M
RUB 1.3M
RUB 0
RUB 123K
G15
RUB 3.64M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 42.8K
RUB 289K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.04M
RUB 0
RUB 572K
G17
RUB 5.02M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 238K
RUB 744K
Ultimi invii di stipendi
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Yandex, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Site Reliability in Yandex in Moscow Metro Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di RUB 6,518,789. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yandex per il ruolo Ingegnere Site Reliability in Moscow Metro Area è RUB 3,890,854.

