Tipo di Azioni

RSU

In Yandex, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

25 % matura nel 1st - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 2nd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 3rd - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

25 % matura nel 4th - ANNO ( 6.25 % trimestrale )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.