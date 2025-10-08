Directory Aziendale
Yandex
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Ingegnere del Software

  • Ingegnere Machine Learning

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Ingegnere Machine Learning Stipendi a Moscow Metro Area

La retribuzione Ingegnere Machine Learning in Moscow Metro Area presso Yandex varia da RUB 1.47M per year per G14 a RUB 5.74M per year per G17. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yandex. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/8/2025

Media Livello
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
G14
(Livello Base)
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.38M
RUB 0
RUB 88.1K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 4.8K
RUB 225K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.83M
RUB 122K
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.74M
RUB 4.75M
RUB 195K
RUB 790K
Visualizza 4 Altri Livelli
Aggiungi CompensoConfronta Livelli

RUB 13.46M

Ottieni Quello Che Meriti, Non Farti Sfruttare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e raggiungiamo regolarmente aumenti di RUB 2.52M+ (a volte RUB 25.23M+). Fai negoziare il tuo stipendio o fai revisionare il tuo CV dai veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno quotidianamente.

Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Yandex, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Ingegnere del Software stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ingegnere Machine Learning in Yandex in Moscow Metro Area raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di RUB 5,739,503. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yandex per il ruolo Ingegnere Machine Learning in Moscow Metro Area è RUB 3,809,074.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Yandex

Aziende Correlate

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse