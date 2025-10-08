La retribuzione Ingegnere Software Backend in Greater Minsk presso Yandex varia da BYN 43.4K per year per G14 a BYN 209K per year per G17. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in Greater Minsk mediano year ammonta a BYN 94K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yandex. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/8/2025
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni ()
Bonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Azienda
Nome Livello
Anni di Esperienza
Compenso Totale
|Nessuno stipendio trovato
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Yandex, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:
25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.