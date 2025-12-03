Directory Aziendale
Yalantis
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Stipendi
  • Analista di Business

  • Tutti gli stipendi Analista di Business

Yalantis Analista di Business Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Analista di Business in Ukraine mediano presso Yalantis ammonta a UAH 2.11M per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Yalantis. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/3/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Totale annuo
$50.4K
Livello
Senior
Base
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anni in azienda
3 Anni
Anni esp
10 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Yalantis?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
AggiungiAggiungi CompAggiungi Compenso

Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Esporta DatiVisualizza Posizioni Aperte

Contribuisci

Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

Iscriviti agli Analista di Business stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Business in Yalantis in Ukraine raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di UAH 2,263,194. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Yalantis per il ruolo Analista di Business in Ukraine è UAH 2,112,314.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Yalantis

Aziende Correlate

  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yalantis/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.