WSO2 Stipendi

Lo stipendio di WSO2 varia da $7,914 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $203,975 per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di WSO2. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $20K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
$7.9K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$204K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in WSO2 è Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $203,975. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in WSO2 è $20,028.

