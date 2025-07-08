Wrike Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Wrike varia da $10,455 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Technical Writer in India nella fascia bassa fino a $82,867 per un Ingegnere del Software in Czech Republic nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Wrike. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $82.9K
Analista di Dati
$64.6K
Technical Writer
$10.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Wrike è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $82,867. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Wrike è $64,563.

