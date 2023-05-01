Wpromote Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Wpromote varia da $73,000 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $112,933 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Wpromote. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/2/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $73K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $110K
Data Scientist
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Wpromote è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $112,933. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Wpromote è $110,000.

