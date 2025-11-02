Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione Ricercatore UX in United States presso Workday varia da $230K per year per P4 a $214K per year per P5. Il pacchetto di retribuzione in United States mediano year ammonta a $233K. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Workday. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/2/2025

Media Retribuzione Per Livello
Nome Livello
Totale
Base
Azioni
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$230K
$166K
$33.5K
$30K
Visualizza 2 Altri Livelli
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Azienda

Località | Data

Nome Livello

Etichetta

Anni di Esperienza

Totale / In Azienda

Compenso Totale

Base | Azioni (anno) | Bonus
Nessuno stipendio trovato
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
RSU

In Workday, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)



FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ricercatore UX in Workday in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $485,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Workday per il ruolo Ricercatore UX in United States è $214,000.

