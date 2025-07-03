Directory Aziendale
Wittur Elevator Components Stipendi

Lo stipendio mediano di Wittur Elevator Components è $65,398 per un Ingegnere Meccanico . Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Wittur Elevator Components. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/19/2025

Ingegnere Meccanico
$65.4K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Wittur Elevator Components è Ingegnere Meccanico at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $65,398. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Wittur Elevator Components è $65,398.

