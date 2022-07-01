Directory Aziendale
Wisk
Wisk Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Wisk varia da $100,500 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Designer di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $232,155 per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Wisk. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $176K
Ingegnere Aerospaziale
$153K
Ingegnere Hardware
$232K

Risorse Umane
$133K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$216K
Designer di Prodotto
$101K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wisk is Ingegnere Hardware at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,155. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wisk is $164,130.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Wisk

