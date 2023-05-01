Directory Aziendale
WisdomTree
WisdomTree Stipendi

Lo stipendio di WisdomTree varia da $85,570 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $338,300 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di WisdomTree. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/11/2025

$160K

Assistente Amministrativo
$85.6K
Analista di Business
$151K
Analista di Dati
$87.4K

Manager di Prodotto
$338K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WisdomTree is Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $338,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WisdomTree is $119,093.

