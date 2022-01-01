Willis Towers Watson Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Willis Towers Watson varia da $19,281 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Cybersecurity Analyst nella fascia bassa fino a $227,515 per un Architetto di Soluzioni nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Willis Towers Watson. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Attuario
Median $123K
Analista di Business
Median $65K
Consulente di Management
Median $90K

Manager di Prodotto
Median $107K
Sviluppo Business
$46.5K
Servizio Clienti
$69.7K
Data Scientist
$41.7K
Manager di Progetto
$79K
Vendite
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Ingegnere del Software
$54.1K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $120K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$228K
Total Rewards
$81.3K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Willis Towers Watson è Architetto di Soluzioni at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $227,515. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Willis Towers Watson è $74,339.

