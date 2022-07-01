Directory Aziendale
Wildlife Studios
Wildlife Studios Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Wildlife Studios varia da $19,813 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $767,820 per un Manager di Design di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Wildlife Studios. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/17/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $19.8K

Ingegnere Software Video Game

Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $108K
Analista di Business
$43.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Analista di Dati
$39.5K
Data Scientist
$177K
Designer di Prodotto
$23.2K
Manager di Design di Prodotto
$768K
Manager di Prodotto
$26.1K
Manager di Programma
$105K
Manager di Progetto
$130K
Recruiter
$22.3K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$23.1K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Wildlife Studios è Manager di Design di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $767,820. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Wildlife Studios è $41,538.

