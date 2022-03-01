Directory Aziendale
Western Governors University
Western Governors University Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Western Governors University varia da $131,340 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Recruiter nella fascia bassa fino a $154,400 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Western Governors University. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $154K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $135K
Recruiter
$131K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Western Governors University è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $154,400. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Western Governors University è $135,000.

