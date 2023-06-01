Directory Aziendale
Wellons Canada
    Wellons Canada designs, manufactures, and installs biomass and gas-fired thermal energy systems, lumber drying kilns, and heat recovery systems. They offer a total project solution from concept to completion and specialize in producing green energy from biomass fuel. Wellons Canada is the leading supplier of lumber drying technology in Canada and their kilns are recognized as high quality and productive. They also design and supply gas-fired heater projects ranging in size from 5MM Btu/hr to 70MM Btu/hr output.

    http://www.wellons.ca
    1976
    126
    $10M-$50M
