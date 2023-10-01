Directory Aziendale
Wadhwani AI
Wadhwani AI Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Wadhwani AI varia da $13,918 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Venture Capitalist nella fascia bassa fino a $153,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Wadhwani AI. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/13/2025

Data Scientist
Median $33.4K
Ingegnere del Software
$153K
Venture Capitalist
$13.9K

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Wadhwani AI è Ingegnere del Software at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $153,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Wadhwani AI è $33,372.

