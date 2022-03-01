VVDN Technologies Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di VVDN Technologies varia da $1,172 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia bassa fino a $122,400 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di VVDN Technologies. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/13/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $100K
Ingegnere Hardware
$1.2K
Designer di Prodotto
$4.6K

Manager di Prodotto
$122K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$39.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in VVDN Technologies è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $122,400. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in VVDN Technologies è $39,689.

