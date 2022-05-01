Directory Aziendale
VTEX
VTEX Stipendi

Lo stipendio di VTEX varia da $30,845 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $215,070 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di VTEX. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/13/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
Consulente di Management
$84.1K
Marketing
$80.2K

Designer di Prodotto
$51.6K
Manager di Prodotto
$60K
Vendite
$215K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$212K
Architetto delle Soluzioni
$66.5K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in VTEX è Vendite at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $215,070. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in VTEX è $66,455.

