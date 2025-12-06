Directory Aziendale
La retribuzione totale Ricercatore UX media in United States presso Vizient varia da $68.4K a $97.2K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Vizient. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$77.7K - $92.1K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$68.4K$77.7K$92.1K$97.2K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Vizient?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Ricercatore UX in Vizient in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $97,175. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Vizient per il ruolo Ricercatore UX in United States è $68,445.

