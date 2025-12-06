Directory Aziendale
Vizient
Vizient Analista di Dati Stipendi

Il pacchetto di retribuzione Analista di Dati in United States mediano presso Vizient ammonta a $82.5K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di Vizient. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/6/2025

Pacchetto Mediano
company icon
Vizient
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
Totale annuo
$82.5K
Livello
P2
Base
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7.5K
Anni in azienda
2 Anni
Anni esp
8 Anni
Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso Vizient?
Ultimi invii di stipendi
FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Analista di Dati in Vizient in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $97,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Vizient per il ruolo Analista di Dati in United States è $82,500.

Altre Risorse

