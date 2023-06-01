Directory Aziendale
Visionular
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda
Principali Approfondimenti
  • Condividi qualcosa di unico su Visionular che potrebbe essere utile ad altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura aziendale, ecc).
    • Informazioni

    Visionular is a video encoding and image processing technology software company that uses AI and ML to build solutions for video apps and streaming services. They have a team of experts from well-established video innovators and provide solutions for deployment in data centers, public clouds, and end-user devices. They offer on-premise software and SDKs, and SaaS APIs for high volume cloud transcoding services. They have more than 60 international customers and provide world-leading video solutions and services in the field of video encoding, transcoding, processing, analysis, and enhancement.

    visionular.com
    Sito Web
    2018
    Anno di Fondazione
    126
    N° di Dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Fatturato Stimato
    Sede Centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti agli stipendi verificati.Riceverai i dettagli della retribuzione per email. Scopri di Più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla Privacy e i Termini di Servizio di Google.

    Lavori in Evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Visionular

    Aziende Correlate

    • Tesla
    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Roblox
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre Risorse